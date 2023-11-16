Halftime Report

The Cavaliers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 55-47 lead against the Trail Blazers.

If the Cavaliers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-6 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 3-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Cleveland 4-6, Portland 3-7

What to Know

The Cavaliers and the Trail Blazers are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. The Cleveland Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 15th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Monday, Cleveland couldn't handle Sacramento and fell 132-120. The Cavaliers have struggled against the Kings recently, as their match on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. The game between Portland and Utah wasn't a total blowout, but with Portland falling 115-99 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Cleveland's loss dropped their record down to 4-6. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Wednesday, the Cavaliers shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points. This contest will be Portland's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

The Cavaliers didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 119-113 victory. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was the Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, who earned 50 points. Now that he won't be playing on Wednesday, will it be that much easier for the Cavaliers to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 9.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221.5 points.

Series History

Portland and Cleveland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.