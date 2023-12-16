Who's Playing

Current Records: Dallas 15-9, Portland 6-17

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

What to Know

The Mavericks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% worse than the opposition, a fact the Mavericks found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 119-101 bruising from Minnesota. The Mavericks got off to an early lead (up 15 with 8:46 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The Mavericks' loss came about despite a quality game from Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and 13 assists. The match was Doncic's ninth in a row with at least 30 points. Less helpful for the Mavericks was Tim Hardaway Jr.'s abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Mavericks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 122-114 hit to the loss column at the hands of Utah. The Trail Blazers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Dallas' defeat dropped their record down to 15-9. As for Portland, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost 14 of their last 17 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Mavericks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.4 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 106.8 points per game. The only thing between the Mavericks and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking forward, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

Odds

Dallas is a 5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 236 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.