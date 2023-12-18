1st Quarter Report

Their last head-to-head last Wednesday was close, and so far it looks like that's how the Warriors and the Trail Blazers will finish this one. The Warriors have jumped out to a quick 27-23 lead against the Trail Blazers.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-14 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 6-19 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Golden State 11-14, Portland 6-18

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The Warriors are 8-2 against the Trail Blazers since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Having just played yesterday, the Golden State Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Warriors are hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 13.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Warriors proved on Saturday. They secured a 124-120 W over Brooklyn.

The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Stephen Curry, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 1 assists.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 131-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of Dallas.

Despite the defeat, the Trail Blazers had strong showings from Anfernee Simons, who scored 33 points along with eight rebounds and six assists, and Jerami Grant, who scored 27 points along with five rebounds.

Golden State's win bumped their record up to 11-14. As for Portland, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 15 of their last 18 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-18 record this season.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 41.2 rebounds per game. Given the Warriors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Golden State is expected to win, but their 4-10 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Golden State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.