3rd Quarter Report

The Rockets have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 87-74.

The Rockets came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Houston 27-13, Portland 13-27

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: KATU 2.2 ABC

KATU 2.2 ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Rockets will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Rockets' defense has only allowed 108 points per game this season, so the Trail Blazers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Rockets' usually-dominant defense will be looking to make up for Thursday's dud, when the Kings offense got past them with ease. The Rockets fell to the Kings 132-127. Houston's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Despite their loss, the Rockets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Amen Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Alperen Sengun was another key player, dropping a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 118-89 punch to the gut against the Clippers. Portland was down 86-66 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Even though they lost, the Trail Blazers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in five consecutive games.

Houston's loss ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 27-13. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-27.

The Rockets came up short against the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in November of 2024, falling 104-98. Can the Rockets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a big 11-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Portland and Houston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.