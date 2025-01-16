Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Los Angeles 22-17, Portland 13-26

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Clippers are 9-1 against the Trail Blazers since December of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Having just played yesterday, the Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Clippers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The Clippers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 213.5, but even that wound up being too high. They put a hurting on the Nets to the tune of 126-67 on Wednesday. That looming 126-67 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Los Angeles yet this season.

James Harden was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists.

Even though they won, the Clippers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Nets pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They took a hard 132-114 fall against the Nets. Portland didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, the Trail Blazers got top-tier performance from Scoot Henderson, who went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 39 points plus six assists and two steals. Henderson's performance made up for a slower contest against the Heat on Saturday.

Los Angeles' win bumped their record up to 22-17. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-26.

Looking ahead, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 11-5 against the spread when expected to win.

Everything went the Clippers' way against the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, as the Clippers made off with a 127-105 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Clippers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland.