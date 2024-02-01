Halftime Report

Down one at the end of the first quarter, the Trail Blazers now have the lead. After two quarters, neither team has the match in the bag, but the Trail Blazers lead 67-65 over the Bucks.

The Trail Blazers came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Milwaukee 32-15, Portland 14-33

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Bucks will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter.

The Bucks' game on Monday was all tied up 56-56 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell to Denver 113-107. The Bucks got off to an early lead (up 13 with 5:34 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The Bucks' loss came about despite a quality game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds. Antetokounmpo has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last seven times he's played.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' and the 76ers' matchup on Monday was close at halftime, but the Trail Blazers turned on the heat in the second half with 72 points. Everything went Portland's way against the 76ers as the Trail Blazers made off with a 130-104 victory. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win the Trail Blazers have managed all season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Trail Blazers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Malcolm Brogdon, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jerami Grant, who scored 27 points along with five rebounds.

Milwaukee's loss dropped their record down to 32-15. As for Portland, their victory bumped their record up to 14-33.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks just can't miss this season, having made 49.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 43.9% of their shots this season. Given the Bucks' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bucks didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 108-102 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bucks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 10.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland.