Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Minnesota 38-16, Portland 15-38

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Timberwolves' defense has only allowed 107 points per game this season, so the Trail Blazers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Tuesday, Minnesota earned a 121-109 win over the Trail Blazers. 121 seems to be a good number for the Timberwolves as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Anthony Edwards was a one-man wrecking crew for the Timberwolves as he scored 41 points along with two steals.

Minnesota's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 38-16. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.7 points per game. As for Portland, they are on a five-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 15-38.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 49.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 44.2% of their shots this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their fifth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Minnesota is a big 9-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 214.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.