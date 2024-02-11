3rd Quarter Report

The Pelicans and the Trail Blazers have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 64-63, the Pelicans have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play. This matchup is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 34 points.

If the Pelicans keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 31-22 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 15-37 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: New Orleans 30-22, Portland 15-36

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.49

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The Pelicans unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 139-122 bruising from Los Angeles.

The Pelicans' defeat came about despite a quality game from Zion Williamson, who almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Pistons on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 128-122 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pistons. The Trail Blazers' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Jerami Grant, who scored 49 points along with eight rebounds and six assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Anfernee Simons was another key contributor, scoring 29 points along with five assists.

New Orleans' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 30-22. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-36.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pelicans just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 44.2% of their shots this season. Given the Pelicans' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Pelicans took their victory against the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 124-90. With the Pelicans ahead 58-35 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.