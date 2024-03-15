3rd Quarter Report

The Knicks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 85-68.

If the Knicks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 39-27 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 19-47 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: New York 38-27, Portland 19-46

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: MSG Network

What to Know

The Knicks have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the odds can be believed, the Knicks are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Knicks and the 76ers played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 209-point over/under. Everything went New York's way against the 76ers as the Knicks made off with a 106-79 victory. The Knicks pushed the score to 87-61 by the end of the third, a deficit the 76ers had little chance of recovering from.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were among the main playmakers for the Knicks as the former almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists and the latter dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 19 rebounds, and ten assists. Hart didn't help the Knicks' cause all that much against the 76ers on Sunday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Portland beat the Hawks 106-102 on Wednesday. The victory was just what the Trail Blazers needed coming off of a 121-99 defeat in their prior game.

Deandre Ayton and Anfernee Simons were among the main playmakers for the Trail Blazers as the former dropped a double-double on 33 points and 19 rebounds and the latter scored 36 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ayton has scored all season.

New York's victory bumped their record up to 38-27. As for Portland, their victory bumped their record up to 19-46.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Knicks have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 42 rebounds per game. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks took their victory against the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 112-84. With the Knicks ahead 63-41 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

New York is a big 11.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knicks as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 206.5 points.

Series History

Portland and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.