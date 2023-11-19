Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Oklahoma City 9-4, Portland 3-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

What to Know

The Thunder are 8-2 against the Trail Blazers since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Oklahoma City Thunder's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Thunder have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Thunder ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against Golden State by a score of 130-123. With that win, the Thunder brought their scoring average up to 118.5 points per game.

The Thunder's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Chet Holmgren, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 10 rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 40 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 107-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. The Trail Blazers found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Oklahoma City has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-9.

Looking ahead, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder have themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 49.6% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers , though, as they've only made 43.1% of theirs this season. Given the Thunder's sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.