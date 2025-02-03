Who's Playing
Phoenix Suns @ Portland Trail Blazers
Current Records: Phoenix 25-23, Portland 20-29
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Arizona Family Sports Network
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Suns might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.
The experts predicted the Suns would be headed in after a victory, but the Trail Blazers made sure that didn't happen. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Suns as they lost 127-108 to the Trail Blazers. Phoenix was down 98-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Suns' loss came about despite a quality game from Devin Booker, who went 11 for 18 en route to 37 points plus five assists. Booker's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Phoenix's defeat dropped their record down to 25-23. As for Portland, the win (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 20-29.
Looking forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Phoenix is playing on the road, but their 10-14 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
Odds
Phoenix is a 4.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 229.5 points.
Series History
Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.
- Feb 01, 2025 - Portland 127 vs. Phoenix 108
- Dec 15, 2024 - Phoenix 116 vs. Portland 109
- Nov 02, 2024 - Phoenix 103 vs. Portland 97
- Jan 14, 2024 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 116
- Jan 01, 2024 - Phoenix 109 vs. Portland 88
- Dec 19, 2023 - Portland 109 vs. Phoenix 104
- Nov 21, 2023 - Phoenix 120 vs. Portland 107
- Nov 05, 2022 - Phoenix 102 vs. Portland 82
- Nov 04, 2022 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 106
- Oct 21, 2022 - Portland 113 vs. Phoenix 111