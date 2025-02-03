Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Phoenix 25-23, Portland 20-29

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Suns might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

The experts predicted the Suns would be headed in after a victory, but the Trail Blazers made sure that didn't happen. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Suns as they lost 127-108 to the Trail Blazers. Phoenix was down 98-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Suns' loss came about despite a quality game from Devin Booker, who went 11 for 18 en route to 37 points plus five assists. Booker's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Phoenix's defeat dropped their record down to 25-23. As for Portland, the win (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 20-29.

Looking forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Phoenix is playing on the road, but their 10-14 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Phoenix is a 4.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.