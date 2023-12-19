Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Phoenix 14-12, Portland 6-19

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: KTVK Phoenix

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.49

What to Know

The Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Suns, who come in off a win.

The Suns and the Wizards couldn't quite live up to the 246.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Phoenix secured a 112-108 W over Washington on Sunday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 2:55 mark of the second quarter, when the Suns were facing a 53-37 deficit.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They fell to Golden State 118-114. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Trail Blazers in their matchups with the Warriors: they've now lost four in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Jerami Grant, who scored 30 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Anfernee Simons' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Phoenix's victory bumped their record up to 14-12. As for Portland, their defeat was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 6-19.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.3 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 107.6 points per game. The only thing between the Suns and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.