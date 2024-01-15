1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Trail Blazers after losing three in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Trail Blazers lead 33-31 over the Suns. The Trail Blazers took a big hit to their ego on Friday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Trail Blazers came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Phoenix 20-18, Portland 10-28

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.49

What to Know

The Suns will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Suns, who come in off a win.

Last Thursday, Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with Los Angeles on the road as they won 127-109. The win was just what the Suns needed coming off of a 138-111 defeat in their prior contest.

The Suns' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Bradley Beal led the charge by going 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 4 assists. That's the first time this season that Beal scored 30 or more points. Devin Booker was another key contributor, scoring 31 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 116-93 punch to the gut against Minnesota. The Trail Blazers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 63-42.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Trail Blazers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Timberwolves posted 35 assists.

Phoenix's win bumped their record up to 20-18. As for Portland, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-28 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.6 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 107.1 points per game. The only thing between the Suns and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Suns took their win against the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a conclusive 109-88. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Suns since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 11-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.