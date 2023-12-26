Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Sacramento 17-11, Portland 7-21

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.49

What to Know

The Kings have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored the Kings last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 110-98 to Minnesota.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Trail Blazers found out the hard way on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 126-106 walloping at the hands of Golden State. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Trail Blazers in their matchups with the Warriors: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite the defeat, the Trail Blazers had strong showings from Malcolm Brogdon, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 assists, and Anfernee Simons, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 2 assists.

Sacramento's defeat dropped their record down to 17-11. As for Portland, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-21 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Kings haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.5 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 108 points per game. The only thing between the Kings and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Going forward, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Sacramento is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.