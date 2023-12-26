Who's Playing
Sacramento Kings @ Portland Trail Blazers
Current Records: Sacramento 17-11, Portland 7-21
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.49
What to Know
The Kings have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The point spread may have favored the Kings last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 110-98 to Minnesota.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Trail Blazers found out the hard way on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 126-106 walloping at the hands of Golden State. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Trail Blazers in their matchups with the Warriors: they've now lost five in a row.
Despite the defeat, the Trail Blazers had strong showings from Malcolm Brogdon, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 assists, and Anfernee Simons, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 2 assists.
Sacramento's defeat dropped their record down to 17-11. As for Portland, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-21 record this season.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Kings haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.5 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 108 points per game. The only thing between the Kings and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Going forward, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).
Odds
Sacramento is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 237.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.
- Nov 08, 2023 - Sacramento 121 vs. Portland 118
- Mar 31, 2023 - Sacramento 138 vs. Portland 114
- Mar 29, 2023 - Sacramento 120 vs. Portland 80
- Feb 23, 2023 - Sacramento 133 vs. Portland 116
- Oct 19, 2022 - Portland 115 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 09, 2022 - Portland 103 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 24, 2021 - Sacramento 125 vs. Portland 121
- Oct 20, 2021 - Sacramento 124 vs. Portland 121
- Mar 04, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Sacramento 119
- Jan 13, 2021 - Portland 132 vs. Sacramento 126