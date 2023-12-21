Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Washington 4-22, Portland 7-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Wizards are hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Wizards and the Kings didn't disappoint and broke past the 251.5 point over/under on Monday. Washington fell 143-131 to Sacramento. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Wizards struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-6 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' seven-game losing streak finally came to an end on Tuesday. They managed a 109-104 win over Phoenix. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:00 mark of the first quarter, when the Trail Blazers were facing a 36-20 deficit.

Washington has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost 17 of their last 19 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-22 record this season. As for Portland, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-19.

The Wizards are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 19th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-9 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Wizards just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 43.8% of their shots per game this season. Given the Wizards' sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Portland is a 3.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.