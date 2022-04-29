Through 3 Quarters

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Toronto Raptors as Philadelphia lead 99-78.

The top scorer for the 76ers has been point guard Tyrese Maxey (25 points). Toronto has enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Pascal Siakam and center Chris Boucher. The former has 22 points and four assists along with seven rebounds, while the latter has dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten boards.

Toronto has lost 76% of their games in which they were down going into the fourth quarter. Barring a miraculous turnaround, this contest will end the same way.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Toronto

Current Records: Philadelphia 3-2; Toronto 2-3

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet up at 7 p.m. ET April 28 at Scotiabank Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Philadelphia is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. The Raptors captured a comfortable 103-88 win. Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven assists.

Toronto is now 2-3 while the Sixers sit at a mirror-image 3-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto ranks second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.99 on average. But Philadelphia enters the game with only 6.6 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBATV

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Toronto have won 26 out of their last 39 games against Philadelphia.

Injury Report for Toronto

Fred VanVleet: Out (Hip)

Injury Report for Philadelphia