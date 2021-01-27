Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Toronto

Current Records: Milwaukee 10-6; Toronto 7-10

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Milwaukee Bucks will be on the road. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amalie Arena after having had a few days off. The Bucks will be strutting in after a win while Toronto will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Milwaukee and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 129-115 victory at home. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, 14 rebounds, and eight dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto lost to the Indiana Pacers on the road by a decisive 129-114 margin. Point guard Kyle Lowry had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Bucks' victory brought them up to 10-6 while the Raptors' loss pulled them down to 7-10. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee enters the game with a 49% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Toronto has only been able to knock down 43.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Milwaukee's 5.20% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toronto have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Milwaukee.