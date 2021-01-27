Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Toronto
Current Records: Milwaukee 10-6; Toronto 7-10
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Milwaukee Bucks will be on the road. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amalie Arena after having had a few days off. The Bucks will be strutting in after a win while Toronto will be stumbling in from a defeat.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Milwaukee and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 129-115 victory at home. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, 14 rebounds, and eight dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Toronto lost to the Indiana Pacers on the road by a decisive 129-114 margin. Point guard Kyle Lowry had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
The Bucks' victory brought them up to 10-6 while the Raptors' loss pulled them down to 7-10. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee enters the game with a 49% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Toronto has only been able to knock down 43.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Milwaukee's 5.20% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Toronto have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Milwaukee.
- Aug 10, 2020 - Toronto 114 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Feb 25, 2020 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Toronto 97
- Nov 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Toronto 105
- May 25, 2019 - Toronto 100 vs. Milwaukee 94
- May 23, 2019 - Toronto 105 vs. Milwaukee 99
- May 21, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. Milwaukee 102
- May 19, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- May 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Toronto 100
- Jan 31, 2019 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Toronto 92
- Jan 05, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Dec 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 99
- Oct 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Toronto 119
- Jan 05, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Jan 01, 2018 - Toronto 131 vs. Milwaukee 127
- Apr 27, 2017 - Toronto 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Apr 24, 2017 - Toronto 118 vs. Milwaukee 93
- Apr 22, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Milwaukee 76
- Apr 20, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 77
- Apr 18, 2017 - Toronto 106 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Apr 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Toronto 83
- Mar 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 27, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Dec 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Nov 25, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Mar 15, 2016 - Toronto 107 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Dec 26, 2015 - Toronto 111 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Dec 11, 2015 - Toronto 90 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Nov 01, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Milwaukee 87