Who's Playing

Chicago @ Toronto

Current Records: Chicago 15-17; Toronto 17-17

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a matchup against the Toronto Raptors since Feb. 14 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena. Toronto should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Bulls will be looking to regain their footing.

Chicago came up short against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday, falling 106-97. The top scorer for Chicago was shooting guard Zach LaVine (24 points).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Toronto and the Houston Rockets this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Toronto wrapped it up with a 122-111 win at home. Point guard Kyle Lowry and shooting guard Norman Powell were among the main playmakers for the Raptors as the former posted a triple-double on 20 points, 11 boards, and ten dimes and the latter had 30 points.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 11-4 ATS in away games but only 18-13-1 all in all.

Chicago is now 15-17 while Toronto sits at 17-17. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Chicago has allowed their opponents an average of 8.7 steals per game, the second most in the league. To make matters even worse for Chicago, Toronto ranks second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.62 on average. In other words, the Bulls will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Chicago.