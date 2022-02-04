Through 1 Quarter

The Chicago Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but the Toronto Raptors are posing a tough problem. After one quarter neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Raptors lead 26-24. Their offense has come from several players so far.

Toronto and Chicago came into this matchup with previous-game wins. Since either team has a chance to claim another win, we'll find out who wants it more.

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Toronto

Current Records: Chicago 32-18; Toronto 26-23

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors haven't won a contest against the Chicago Bulls since Feb. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Toronto's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Chicago at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Miami Heat typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Raptors proved too difficult a challenge. Toronto had just enough and edged out Miami 110-106. Having forecasted a close win for Toronto, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. looked sharp as he shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points. The matchup made it Trent Jr.'s fifth in a row with at least 31 points.

A well-balanced attack led the Bulls over the Orlando Magic every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Chicago captured a comfortable 126-115 victory. It was another big night for their small forward DeMar DeRozan, who posted a double-double on 29 points and ten boards along with five assists.

The Raptors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 111-105 to Chicago. Maybe Toronto will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Chicago.

Jan 26, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 105

Oct 25, 2021 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 108

May 13, 2021 - Chicago 114 vs. Toronto 102

Apr 08, 2021 - Chicago 122 vs. Toronto 113

Mar 14, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Toronto 95

Feb 02, 2020 - Toronto 129 vs. Chicago 102

Dec 09, 2019 - Toronto 93 vs. Chicago 92

Oct 26, 2019 - Toronto 108 vs. Chicago 84

Mar 30, 2019 - Toronto 124 vs. Chicago 101

Mar 26, 2019 - Toronto 112 vs. Chicago 103

Dec 30, 2018 - Toronto 95 vs. Chicago 89

Nov 17, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 83

Feb 14, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 98

Jan 03, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Chicago 115

Nov 07, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Chicago 114

Oct 19, 2017 - Toronto 117 vs. Chicago 101

Mar 21, 2017 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 120

Feb 14, 2017 - Chicago 105 vs. Toronto 94

Jan 07, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Toronto 118

Mar 14, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Toronto 107

Feb 19, 2016 - Chicago 116 vs. Toronto 106

Jan 03, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Toronto 113

Dec 28, 2015 - Chicago 104 vs. Toronto 97

Injury Report for Toronto

Injury Report for Chicago

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out (Finger)

Lonzo Ball: Out (Knee)

Alex Caruso: Out (Wrist)

Patrick Williams: Out (Wrist)

No Injury Information