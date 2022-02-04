Through 1 Quarter
The Chicago Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but the Toronto Raptors are posing a tough problem. After one quarter neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Raptors lead 26-24. Their offense has come from several players so far.
Toronto and Chicago came into this matchup with previous-game wins. Since either team has a chance to claim another win, we'll find out who wants it more.
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Toronto
Current Records: Chicago 32-18; Toronto 26-23
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors haven't won a contest against the Chicago Bulls since Feb. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Toronto's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Chicago at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Miami Heat typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Raptors proved too difficult a challenge. Toronto had just enough and edged out Miami 110-106. Having forecasted a close win for Toronto, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. looked sharp as he shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points. The matchup made it Trent Jr.'s fifth in a row with at least 31 points.
A well-balanced attack led the Bulls over the Orlando Magic every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Chicago captured a comfortable 126-115 victory. It was another big night for their small forward DeMar DeRozan, who posted a double-double on 29 points and ten boards along with five assists.
The Raptors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 111-105 to Chicago. Maybe Toronto will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Chicago.
Injury Report for TorontoNo Injury Information
Injury Report for Chicago
- Derrick Jones Jr.: Out (Finger)
- Lonzo Ball: Out (Knee)
- Alex Caruso: Out (Wrist)
- Patrick Williams: Out (Wrist)