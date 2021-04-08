Who's Playing
Chicago @ Toronto
Current Records: Chicago 21-28; Toronto 20-31
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will play host again and welcome the Chicago Bulls to Amalie Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday. Chicago will be strutting in after a victory while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Toronto came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, falling 110-101. Toronto was down 90-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Toronto; Trent Jr. played for 33 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting.
Meanwhile, Chicago didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on the road on Tuesday as they won 113-97. It was another big night for the Bulls' center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 17 boards in addition to five assists.
The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
Toronto suffered a grim 118-95 defeat to Chicago in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe Toronto will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Chicago.
- Mar 14, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Toronto 95
- Feb 02, 2020 - Toronto 129 vs. Chicago 102
- Dec 09, 2019 - Toronto 93 vs. Chicago 92
- Oct 26, 2019 - Toronto 108 vs. Chicago 84
- Mar 30, 2019 - Toronto 124 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 26, 2019 - Toronto 112 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 30, 2018 - Toronto 95 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 17, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 83
- Feb 14, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 03, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Nov 07, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Chicago 114
- Oct 19, 2017 - Toronto 117 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 21, 2017 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 120
- Feb 14, 2017 - Chicago 105 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 07, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Toronto 118
- Mar 14, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Toronto 107
- Feb 19, 2016 - Chicago 116 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 03, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Toronto 113
- Dec 28, 2015 - Chicago 104 vs. Toronto 97