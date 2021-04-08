Who's Playing

Chicago @ Toronto

Current Records: Chicago 21-28; Toronto 20-31

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will play host again and welcome the Chicago Bulls to Amalie Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday. Chicago will be strutting in after a victory while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Toronto came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, falling 110-101. Toronto was down 90-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Toronto; Trent Jr. played for 33 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting.

Meanwhile, Chicago didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on the road on Tuesday as they won 113-97. It was another big night for the Bulls' center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 17 boards in addition to five assists.

The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Toronto suffered a grim 118-95 defeat to Chicago in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe Toronto will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Chicago.