Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Toronto
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 19th at Scotiabank Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. While Toronto was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 48-34. Cleveland is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 44-38.
A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Raptors were second best in steals per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 8.99 on average. Less enviably, the Cavaliers had difficulties with turnovers as their opponents averaged 8.4 steals per game (the third most in the league). In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.99
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Raptors slightly, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 23 out of their last 38 games against Toronto.
- Mar 24, 2022 - Toronto 117 vs. Cleveland 104
- Mar 06, 2022 - Cleveland 104 vs. Toronto 96
- Dec 26, 2021 - Cleveland 144 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 05, 2021 - Cleveland 102 vs. Toronto 101
- Apr 26, 2021 - Toronto 112 vs. Cleveland 96
- Apr 10, 2021 - Toronto 135 vs. Cleveland 115
- Mar 21, 2021 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105
- Jan 30, 2020 - Toronto 115 vs. Cleveland 109
- Dec 31, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 16, 2019 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 11, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 21, 2018 - Toronto 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Dec 01, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 17, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Cleveland 104
- May 07, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 93
- May 05, 2018 - Cleveland 105 vs. Toronto 103
- May 03, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 110
- May 01, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 112
- Apr 03, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Toronto 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - Cleveland 132 vs. Toronto 129
- Jan 11, 2018 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 07, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Toronto 102
- May 05, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 94
- May 03, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 01, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105
- Apr 12, 2017 - Toronto 98 vs. Cleveland 83
- Dec 05, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 112
- Nov 15, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Toronto 117
- Oct 28, 2016 - Cleveland 94 vs. Toronto 91
- May 27, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 87
- May 25, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 78
- May 23, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 21, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- May 19, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Toronto 89
- May 17, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 84
- Feb 26, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 97
- Jan 04, 2016 - Cleveland 122 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 25, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Cleveland 99