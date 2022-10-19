Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Toronto

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 19th at Scotiabank Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. While Toronto was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 48-34. Cleveland is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 44-38.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Raptors were second best in steals per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 8.99 on average. Less enviably, the Cavaliers had difficulties with turnovers as their opponents averaged 8.4 steals per game (the third most in the league). In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.99

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Raptors slightly, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 23 out of their last 38 games against Toronto.