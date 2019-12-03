How to watch Raptors vs. Heat: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Raptors vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: Toronto 15-4; Miami 14-5
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Raptors made easy work of the Utah Jazz on Sunday and carried off a 130-110 win. PF Pascal Siakam and PG Fred VanVleet were among the main playmakers for the Raptors as the former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 35 points, five dimes and five boards and the latter shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists along with five rebounds. Siakam's performance made up for a slower game against the Orlando Magic last week.
Miami narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Brooklyn Nets 109-106. Miami's PG Goran Dragic filled up the stat sheet. He had 24 points and six assists.
Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Toronto to 15-4 and Miami to 14-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.80%, which places them first in the league. But the Heat enter the contest with 47.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: CTV Sportsnet Toronto
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.03
Odds
The Raptors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Heat.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Miami.
