How to watch Raptors vs. Heat: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Toronto (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Toronto 15-4; Miami 14-5

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Raptors made easy work of the Utah Jazz on Sunday and carried off a 130-110 win. PF Pascal Siakam and PG Fred VanVleet were among the main playmakers for the Raptors as the former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 35 points, five dimes and five boards and the latter shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists along with five rebounds. Siakam's performance made up for a slower game against the Orlando Magic last week.

Miami narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Brooklyn Nets 109-106. Miami's PG Goran Dragic filled up the stat sheet. He had 24 points and six assists.

Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Toronto to 15-4 and Miami to 14-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.80%, which places them first in the league. But the Heat enter the contest with 47.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: CTV Sportsnet Toronto

CTV Sportsnet Toronto Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.03

Odds

The Raptors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Heat.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Toronto have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Miami.