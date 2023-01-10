Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Toronto
Current Records: Charlotte 11-30; Toronto 17-23
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.15 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Toronto Raptors. The Hornets might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Charlotte was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 116-111 to the Indiana Pacers. Charlotte's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Mason Plumlee, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds, and power forward P.J. Washington, who had 22 points in addition to five boards. That makes it five consecutive games in which Plumlee has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Toronto didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Sunday as they won 117-105. Toronto's small forward Scottie Barnes looked sharp as he had 22 points along with nine boards.
Charlotte was completely in charge when the two teams previously met in February of last year, breezing past the Raptors 125-93 at home. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hornets since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.40
Odds
The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Charlotte.
- Feb 25, 2022 - Charlotte 125 vs. Toronto 93
- Feb 07, 2022 - Toronto 116 vs. Charlotte 101
- Jan 25, 2022 - Toronto 125 vs. Charlotte 113
- Mar 13, 2021 - Charlotte 114 vs. Toronto 104
- Jan 16, 2021 - Toronto 116 vs. Charlotte 113
- Jan 14, 2021 - Toronto 111 vs. Charlotte 108
- Feb 28, 2020 - Charlotte 99 vs. Toronto 96
- Jan 08, 2020 - Toronto 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Nov 18, 2019 - Toronto 132 vs. Charlotte 96
- Apr 05, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 111
- Mar 24, 2019 - Charlotte 115 vs. Toronto 114
- Oct 22, 2018 - Toronto 127 vs. Charlotte 106
- Mar 04, 2018 - Toronto 103 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Charlotte 103
- Dec 20, 2017 - Toronto 129 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 29, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Charlotte 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Charlotte 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Feb 15, 2017 - Toronto 90 vs. Charlotte 85
- Jan 20, 2017 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 78
- Nov 11, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 01, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 17, 2015 - Charlotte 109 vs. Toronto 99