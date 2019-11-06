How to watch Raptors vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Toronto (home) vs. Sacramento (away)

Current Records: Toronto 4-2; Sacramento 2-5

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Sacramento will be seeking to avenge the 120-105 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 22nd.

Sacramento made easy work of the New York Knicks on Sunday and carried off an 113-92 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 61-41.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Toronto had to settle for an 115-105 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. C Marc Gasol wasn't much of a difference maker for Toronto; he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

The Kings aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-5), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Sacramento's win lifted them to 2-5 while Toronto's loss dropped them down to 4-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.10%, which places them first in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Kings have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Kings.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Raptors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Kings.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Toronto and Sacramento both have four wins in their last eight games.