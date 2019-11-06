How to watch Raptors vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Raptors vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto (home) vs. Sacramento (away)
Current Records: Toronto 4-2; Sacramento 2-5
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Sacramento will be seeking to avenge the 120-105 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 22nd.
Sacramento made easy work of the New York Knicks on Sunday and carried off an 113-92 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 61-41.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Toronto had to settle for an 115-105 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. C Marc Gasol wasn't much of a difference maker for Toronto; he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
The Kings aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-5), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 2-5 while Toronto's loss dropped them down to 4-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.10%, which places them first in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Kings have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Kings.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Raptors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Kings.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Toronto and Sacramento both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Jan 22, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. Sacramento 105
- Nov 07, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 17, 2017 - Toronto 108 vs. Sacramento 93
- Dec 10, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Sacramento 87
- Nov 20, 2016 - Sacramento 102 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 06, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Toronto 91
- Dec 20, 2015 - Sacramento 104 vs. Toronto 94
- Nov 15, 2015 - Sacramento 107 vs. Toronto 101
