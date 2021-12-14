Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Toronto Raptors and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Sacramento Kings 93-69.

Power forward Pascal Siakam has led the way so far for Toronto, as he has 16 points and four assists in addition to eight rebounds. A double-double would be Siakam's third in a row. One thing to keep an eye out for is Scottie Barnes' foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Sacramento has been led by point guard De'Aaron Fox, who so far has 25 points.

The Kings have lost 93% of their games in which they were down going into the fourth quarter. Barring a miraculous turnaround, this game will end the same way.

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Toronto

Current Records: Sacramento 11-16; Toronto 12-14

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. The Raptors should still be riding high after a win, while Sacramento will be looking to right the ship.

Toronto came out on top in a nail-biter against the New York Knicks this past Friday, sneaking past 90-87. Toronto's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Fred VanVleet, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 dimes along with six rebounds, and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Sacramento lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road by a decisive 117-103 margin. Sacramento was down 101-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Buddy Hield put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points in addition to five boards.

The Raptors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Toronto's victory brought them up to 12-14 while the Kings' defeat pulled them down to 11-16. Toronto is 5-6 after wins this season, and Sacramento is 5-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.03

Odds

The Raptors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last 13 games against Sacramento.

Nov 19, 2021 - Toronto 108 vs. Sacramento 89

Jan 29, 2021 - Sacramento 126 vs. Toronto 124

Jan 08, 2021 - Toronto 144 vs. Sacramento 123

Mar 08, 2020 - Toronto 118 vs. Sacramento 113

Nov 06, 2019 - Toronto 124 vs. Sacramento 120

Jan 22, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. Sacramento 105

Nov 07, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Sacramento 105

Dec 17, 2017 - Toronto 108 vs. Sacramento 93

Dec 10, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Sacramento 87

Nov 20, 2016 - Sacramento 102 vs. Toronto 99

Nov 06, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Toronto 91

Dec 20, 2015 - Sacramento 104 vs. Toronto 94

Nov 15, 2015 - Sacramento 107 vs. Toronto 101

Injury Report for Toronto

David Johnson: Out (Calf)

Khem Birch: Out (Knee)

Precious Achiuwa: Out (Covid-19)

OG Anunoby: Out (Hip)

Injury Report for Sacramento