Both the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks suffered losses in their previous contests, but the Raptors are closer to making up for it. Toronto is way out in front after one quarter with a 31-14 lead over New York.

Toronto has been relying on the performance of point guard Fred VanVleet, who has nine points and four assists in addition to one block. New York has been relying on power forward Julius Randle, who has two points and three assists along with three rebounds, and shooting guard Evan Fournier, who has six points.

Toronto's lead is the biggest they have had this season going into the second quarter.

Who's Playing

New York @ Toronto

Current Records: New York 12-13; Toronto 11-14

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 4-18 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Knicks' road trip will continue as they head to Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET to face off against Toronto. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

New York has to be hurting after a devastating 122-102 defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. New York was down 96-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward R.J. Barrett (19 points) and power forward Julius Randle (18 points) were the top scorers for New York.

Meanwhile, Toronto was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 110-109 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the loss, the Raptors had strong showings from shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who had 24 points, and power forward Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds along with five dimes.

The Knicks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Nov. 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 104-98. In other words, don't count Toronto out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 18 out of their last 22 games against New York.

Injury Report for Toronto

Precious Achiuwa: Out (Shoulder)

David Johnson: Out (Calf)

OG Anunoby: Out (Hip)

Khem Birch: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for New York

No Injury Information