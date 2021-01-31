Who's Playing
Orlando @ Toronto
Current Records: Orlando 8-12; Toronto 7-12
What to Know
The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Amalie Arena. The Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Toronto and are hoping to record their first win since April 13 of 2019.
Orlando suffered a grim 116-90 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday. Orlando was down 90-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Orlando back was the mediocre play of center Nikola Vucevic, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Toronto had to settle for a 126-124 loss against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday. Shooting guard Fred VanVleet put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points and six assists along with five boards.
The Magic aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.
The losses put Orlando at 8-12 and the Raptors at 7-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Orlando has only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Toronto has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.90% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
