Who's Playing

Orlando @ Toronto

Current Records: Orlando 18-37; Toronto 22-34

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a matchup against the Toronto Raptors since April 13 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Magic will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Amalie Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Orlando was able to grind out a solid win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, winning 115-106. Orlando's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Wendell Carter Jr., who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards, and small forward James Ennis III, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Meanwhile, Toronto didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 117-112 victory. Small forward OG Anunoby (22 points) and power forward Pascal Siakam (20 points) were the top scorers for Toronto.

Orlando is now 18-37 while the Raptors sit at 22-34. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Magic rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 16.9 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Toronto is stumbling into the game with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.8 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Toronto in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 19 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.