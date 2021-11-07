Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Toronto
Current Records: Brooklyn 6-3; Toronto 6-4
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors may be playing at home again Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. Toronto and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Raptors nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Toronto was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Friday and fell 102-101 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The losing side was boosted by small forward OG Anunoby, who had 23 points and five assists along with six rebounds.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 39-39 at the half for Brooklyn and the Detroit Pistons this past Friday, but Brooklyn stepped up in the second half for a 96-90 win. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who posted a double-double on 29 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes.
The Raptors are now 6-4 while the Nets sit at 6-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Toronto ranks fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 100.4 on average. As for Brooklyn, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.70%, which places them third in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: CTV Sportsnet Toronto
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $63.00
Odds
The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 24 out of their last 27 games against Brooklyn.
- Apr 27, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Toronto 103
- Apr 21, 2021 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 05, 2021 - Toronto 123 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Aug 23, 2020 - Toronto 150 vs. Brooklyn 122
- Aug 21, 2020 - Toronto 117 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Aug 19, 2020 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Aug 17, 2020 - Toronto 134 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Feb 12, 2020 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Toronto 91
- Feb 08, 2020 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Jan 04, 2020 - Toronto 121 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 14, 2019 - Toronto 110 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 03, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 11, 2019 - Toronto 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Jan 11, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Mar 13, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Jan 08, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 15, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Feb 05, 2017 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 17, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Jan 13, 2017 - Toronto 132 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 20, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Mar 08, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 18, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 06, 2016 - Toronto 91 vs. Brooklyn 74