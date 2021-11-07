Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Toronto

Current Records: Brooklyn 6-3; Toronto 6-4

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors may be playing at home again Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. Toronto and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Raptors nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Toronto was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Friday and fell 102-101 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The losing side was boosted by small forward OG Anunoby, who had 23 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 39-39 at the half for Brooklyn and the Detroit Pistons this past Friday, but Brooklyn stepped up in the second half for a 96-90 win. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who posted a double-double on 29 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes.

The Raptors are now 6-4 while the Nets sit at 6-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Toronto ranks fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 100.4 on average. As for Brooklyn, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.70%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: CTV Sportsnet Toronto

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $63.00

Odds

The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 24 out of their last 27 games against Brooklyn.