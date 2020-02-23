How to watch Raptors vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Raptors vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Toronto
Current Records: Indiana 33-23; Toronto 41-15
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head to Scotiabank Arena at 6 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Toronto Raptors. Indiana might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Indiana beat the New York Knicks 106-98 this past Friday. The Pacers can attribute much of their success to small forward T.J. Warren, who had 27 points along with eight rebounds, and power forward Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Toronto and the Phoenix Suns this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Raptors wrapped it up with a 118-101 victory at home. It was another big night for Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 37 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks.
Indiana is now 33-23 while Toronto sits at 41-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indiana ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. But Toronto comes into the matchup boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.82. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $102.35
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 219
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Indiana.
- Feb 07, 2020 - Toronto 115 vs. Indiana 106
- Feb 05, 2020 - Toronto 119 vs. Indiana 118
- Dec 23, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Toronto 115
- Jan 23, 2019 - Indiana 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 06, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 19, 2018 - Toronto 99 vs. Indiana 96
- Apr 06, 2018 - Toronto 92 vs. Indiana 73
- Mar 15, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99
- Dec 01, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Indiana 115
- Nov 24, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 04, 2017 - Indiana 108 vs. Toronto 90
- Mar 31, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 19, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. Indiana 91
- May 01, 2016 - Toronto 89 vs. Indiana 84
- Apr 29, 2016 - Indiana 101 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 26, 2016 - Toronto 102 vs. Indiana 99
- Apr 23, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 21, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 85
- Apr 18, 2016 - Toronto 98 vs. Indiana 87
- Apr 16, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 90
- Apr 08, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 17, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 14, 2015 - Indiana 106 vs. Toronto 90
- Oct 28, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Simmons to miss Monday's game
Simmons had his back examined on Sunday but will reportedly need further testing on Monday
-
Heat retire Dwyane Wade's No. 3 jersey
Wade became the sixth player in Heat history to have his jersey retired
-
Report: Lakers waive Boogie, add Morris
Morris provides the Lakers with a big defensive wing who can really space the floor
-
Pelicans vs. Warriors odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Pelicans vs. Warriors game 10,000 times.
-
NBA DFS: Feb. 23 lineups, top picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Celtics vs. Lakers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Celtics vs. Lakers game 10,000 times.
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...