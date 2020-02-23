How to watch Raptors vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Toronto

Current Records: Indiana 33-23; Toronto 41-15

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head to Scotiabank Arena at 6 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Toronto Raptors. Indiana might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Indiana beat the New York Knicks 106-98 this past Friday. The Pacers can attribute much of their success to small forward T.J. Warren, who had 27 points along with eight rebounds, and power forward Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Toronto and the Phoenix Suns this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Raptors wrapped it up with a 118-101 victory at home. It was another big night for Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 37 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks.

Indiana is now 33-23 while Toronto sits at 41-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indiana ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. But Toronto comes into the matchup boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.82. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $102.35

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 219

Series History

Toronto have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Indiana.