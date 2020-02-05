How to watch Raptors vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Toronto

Current Records: Indiana 31-19; Toronto 36-14

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Scotiabank Arena after a few days off. The Raptors are coming into the contest hot, having won 11 in a row.

If there were any doubts why Toronto was a heavy favorite Sunday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. Everything went their way against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday as they made off with a 129-102 victory. The score was close at the half, but Toronto pulled away in the second half with 69 points. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Terence Davis, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 31 points.

Meanwhile, Indiana came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, falling 112-103. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, 12 boards, and nine assists.

The Raptors are now 36-14 while Indiana sits at 31-19. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Toronto enters the matchup with 8.72 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Indiana comes into the game boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.4. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Indiana.