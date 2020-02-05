How to watch Raptors vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Raptors vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Toronto
Current Records: Indiana 31-19; Toronto 36-14
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Scotiabank Arena after a few days off. The Raptors are coming into the contest hot, having won 11 in a row.
If there were any doubts why Toronto was a heavy favorite Sunday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. Everything went their way against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday as they made off with a 129-102 victory. The score was close at the half, but Toronto pulled away in the second half with 69 points. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Terence Davis, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 31 points.
Meanwhile, Indiana came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, falling 112-103. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, 12 boards, and nine assists.
The Raptors are now 36-14 while Indiana sits at 31-19. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Toronto enters the matchup with 8.72 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Indiana comes into the game boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.4. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Indiana.
- Dec 23, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Toronto 115
- Jan 23, 2019 - Indiana 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 06, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 19, 2018 - Toronto 99 vs. Indiana 96
- Apr 06, 2018 - Toronto 92 vs. Indiana 73
- Mar 15, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99
- Dec 01, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Indiana 115
- Nov 24, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 04, 2017 - Indiana 108 vs. Toronto 90
- Mar 31, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 19, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. Indiana 91
- May 01, 2016 - Toronto 89 vs. Indiana 84
- Apr 29, 2016 - Indiana 101 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 26, 2016 - Toronto 102 vs. Indiana 99
- Apr 23, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 21, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 85
- Apr 18, 2016 - Toronto 98 vs. Indiana 87
- Apr 16, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 90
- Apr 08, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 17, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 14, 2015 - Indiana 106 vs. Toronto 90
- Oct 28, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Celtics vs. Magic odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Celtics vs. Magic matchup 10,000...
-
Why Lakers are considering a Kuzma deal
Breaking down every element of the Kyle Kuzma rumors
-
Can Rockets win big by playing small?
The Rockets are ready to play P.J. Tucker at the five during the playoffs
-
Grades: Hawks, Wolves, Rockets make deal
Robert Covington will move to Houston and Clint Capela would be on his way to the Hawks, among...
-
Report: Warriors, Wolves end trade talks
The Timberwolves look to be missing out on Russell again
-
Zion rips ball out of Giannis' hands
Whether he's breaking vertical leap records or blowing out his shoe, the stories of Zion's...
-
NBA trade deadline rumors and updates
We have all the latest rumors around the league as Thursday's trade deadline fast approaches
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant