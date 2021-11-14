Through 1 Quarter
We've seen some fireworks one quarter in as the Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons have combined for 72 points. Toronto and Detroit are all tied up at 36.
Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. has led the way so far for the Raptors, as he has 13 points. The Pistons haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to six points or fewer.
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Toronto
Current Records: Detroit 2-9; Toronto 7-6
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors haven't won a game against the Detroit Pistons since Jan. 31 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Raptors will be playing at home against Detroit at 7:30 p.m. ET. Toronto will be strutting in after a victory while Detroit will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Toronto didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 115-109 win. It was another big night for Toronto's point guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Pistons suffered a grim 98-78 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Detroit was down 74-52 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of small forward Saddiq Bey, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 1-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Toronto's win brought them up to 7-6 while Detroit's loss pulled them down to 2-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raptors come into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 102.5. Less enviably, the Pistons are worst in the league in points per game, with only 94.9 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
Odds
The Raptors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.
Injury Report for Toronto
- Yuta Watanabe: Out (Calf)
- Fred VanVleet: Out (Groin)
- Precious Achiuwa: Out (Shoulder)
Injury Report for Detroit
- Isaiah Livers: Out (Foot)
- Chris Smith: Out (Knee)
- Kelly Olynyk: Out (Knee)