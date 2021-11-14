Through 1 Quarter

We've seen some fireworks one quarter in as the Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons have combined for 72 points. Toronto and Detroit are all tied up at 36.

Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. has led the way so far for the Raptors, as he has 13 points. The Pistons haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to six points or fewer.

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Toronto

Current Records: Detroit 2-9; Toronto 7-6

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors haven't won a game against the Detroit Pistons since Jan. 31 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Raptors will be playing at home against Detroit at 7:30 p.m. ET. Toronto will be strutting in after a victory while Detroit will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Toronto didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 115-109 win. It was another big night for Toronto's point guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pistons suffered a grim 98-78 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Detroit was down 74-52 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of small forward Saddiq Bey, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 1-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Toronto's win brought them up to 7-6 while Detroit's loss pulled them down to 2-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raptors come into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 102.5. Less enviably, the Pistons are worst in the league in points per game, with only 94.9 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.68

Odds

The Raptors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.

Mar 29, 2021 - Detroit 118 vs. Toronto 104

Mar 17, 2021 - Detroit 116 vs. Toronto 112

Mar 03, 2021 - Detroit 129 vs. Toronto 105

Jan 31, 2020 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 92

Dec 18, 2019 - Toronto 112 vs. Detroit 99

Oct 30, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Detroit 113

Mar 17, 2019 - Detroit 110 vs. Toronto 107

Mar 03, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Toronto 107

Nov 14, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Toronto 104

Apr 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Detroit 98

Mar 07, 2018 - Toronto 121 vs. Detroit 119

Feb 26, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Detroit 94

Jan 17, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Detroit 91

Apr 05, 2017 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 102

Mar 17, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Detroit 75

Feb 12, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Toronto 101

Oct 26, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Detroit 91

Feb 28, 2016 - Detroit 114 vs. Toronto 101

Feb 08, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Detroit 89

Jan 30, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Detroit 107

Injury Report for Toronto

Yuta Watanabe: Out (Calf)

Fred VanVleet: Out (Groin)

Precious Achiuwa: Out (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Detroit