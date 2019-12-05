How to watch Raptors vs. Rockets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Raptors vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Toronto 15-5; Houston 13-7
What to Know
The Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.5 points per game. They are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Despite their defensive woes, Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 120.9 points per game.
The Rockets fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 135-133. Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from G James Harden, who had 50 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds. Harden's night made it five games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points.
Meanwhile, Toronto fought the good fight in their overtime matchup but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost to the Miami Heat by a decisive 121-110 margin. SF Norman Powell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points along with eight boards.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.98
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rockets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 231
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won five out of their last eight games against Toronto.
- Mar 05, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Toronto 95
- Jan 25, 2019 - Houston 121 vs. Toronto 119
- Mar 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Houston 105
- Nov 14, 2017 - Toronto 129 vs. Houston 113
- Jan 08, 2017 - Houston 129 vs. Toronto 122
- Nov 23, 2016 - Toronto 115 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 25, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. Toronto 109
- Mar 06, 2016 - Houston 113 vs. Toronto 107
