How to watch Raptors vs. Suns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Toronto

Current Records: Phoenix 22-33; Toronto 40-15

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Jan. 22 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Suns should still be feeling good after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to right the ship.

Phoenix didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Golden State Warriors last week, but they still walked away with a 112-106 win. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker filled up the stat sheet, picking up 27 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the Raptors came up short against the Brooklyn Nets last Wednesday, falling 101-91. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of power forward Serge Ibaka, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and nine rebounds.

When the two teams previously met in January of last year, Phoenix and Toronto were neck-and-neck, but Phoenix came up empty-handed after a 111-109 loss. Can Phoenix avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toronto have won five out of their last eight games against Phoenix.