How to watch Raptors vs. Suns: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Raptors vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Toronto
Current Records: Phoenix 22-33; Toronto 40-15
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Jan. 22 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Suns should still be feeling good after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to right the ship.
Phoenix didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Golden State Warriors last week, but they still walked away with a 112-106 win. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker filled up the stat sheet, picking up 27 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, the Raptors came up short against the Brooklyn Nets last Wednesday, falling 101-91. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of power forward Serge Ibaka, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and nine rebounds.
Phoenix isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
When the two teams previously met in January of last year, Phoenix and Toronto were neck-and-neck, but Phoenix came up empty-handed after a 111-109 loss. Can Phoenix avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $103.55
Odds
The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won five out of their last eight games against Phoenix.
- Jan 17, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. Phoenix 109
- Nov 02, 2018 - Toronto 107 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 13, 2017 - Toronto 115 vs. Phoenix 109
- Dec 05, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 22, 2017 - Phoenix 115 vs. Toronto 103
- Dec 29, 2016 - Phoenix 99 vs. Toronto 91
- Feb 02, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Phoenix 97
- Nov 29, 2015 - Phoenix 107 vs. Toronto 102
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trae Young scores career-high 50 on Heat
Young also passed Shaquille O'Neal for the most 40-point games in his first two seasons in...
-
Bam shows why he won Skills Challenge
Adebayo finished with 28 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in the loss
-
Thompson officially out for the season
Thompson suffered the injury during Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
An overview of the NBA's major injuries, regularly updated
-
Report: Kyrie (shoulder) out for season?
Nets GM Sean Marks confirms Irving's season-ending surgery: 'Our goal is long term health here'
-
Lakers' Cousins talks teaming with A.D.
DeMarcus Cousins still believes in a duo that injuries and drama destroyed
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...