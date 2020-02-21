How to watch Raptors vs. Suns: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Toronto

Current Records: Phoenix 22-33; Toronto 40-15

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Jan. 22 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Suns should still be feeling good after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to right the ship.

Phoenix didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Golden State Warriors last week, but they still walked away with a 112-106 win. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker filled up the stat sheet, picking up 27 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the Raptors came up short against the Brooklyn Nets last Wednesday, falling 101-91. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of power forward Serge Ibaka, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and nine rebounds.

Phoenix isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

When the two teams previously met in January of last year, Phoenix and Toronto were neck-and-neck, but Phoenix came up empty-handed after a 111-109 loss. Can Phoenix avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $103.55

Odds

The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won five out of their last eight games against Phoenix.