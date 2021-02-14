Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Toronto

Current Records: Minnesota 6-20; Toronto 12-14

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a matchup against the Toronto Raptors since Jan. 20 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Timberwolves will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Amalie Arena at 7 p.m. ET. If the game is anything like Toronto's 137-126 win from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Minnesota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 120-114 to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite the loss, Minnesota had strong showings from shooting guard Malik Beasley, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and five rebounds, and center Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 25 points and eight boards.

Meanwhile, Toronto received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 120-106 to the Boston Celtics. Toronto's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 24 points and six assists, and power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 23 points.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Minnesota, who are 12-13-1 against the spread.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Allowing an average of 115.85 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won seven out of their last ten games against Minnesota.