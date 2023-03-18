Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Toronto
Current Records: Minnesota 35-36; Toronto 34-36
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET March 18 at Scotiabank Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Saturday.
You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Toronto's strategy against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The Raptors strolled past Oklahoma City with points to spare, taking the game 128-111. Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 14 boards, and eight dimes.
Meanwhile, Minnesota fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 139-131. Minnesota's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Mike Conley, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 28 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Toronto's win lifted them to 34-36 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 35-36. Allowing an average of 115.89 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $69.00
Odds
The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won ten out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.
