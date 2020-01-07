How to watch Raptors vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Portland @ Toronto
Current Records: Portland 15-22; Toronto 24-12
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena after a few days off. The Raptors will be hoping to build upon the 114-106 win they picked up against Portland the last time they played in last November.
The Raptors greeted the new year with a 121-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The Raptors can attribute much of their success to PG Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 11 dimes. VanVleet's performance made up for a slower game against the Miami Heat last Thursday.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Portland and Miami on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Trail Blazers falling 122-111. A silver lining for the Trail Blazers was the play of PG Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 12 assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (15-7), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Toronto's win lifted them to 24-12 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 15-22. We'll see if Toronto can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBC Sports Northwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.99
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won eight out of their last nine games against Portland.
- Nov 13, 2019 - Toronto 114 vs. Portland 106
- Mar 01, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 14, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Toronto 122
- Feb 02, 2018 - Toronto 130 vs. Portland 105
- Oct 30, 2017 - Toronto 99 vs. Portland 85
- Feb 26, 2017 - Toronto 112 vs. Portland 106
- Dec 26, 2016 - Toronto 95 vs. Portland 91
- Mar 04, 2016 - Toronto 117 vs. Portland 115
- Feb 04, 2016 - Toronto 110 vs. Portland 103
