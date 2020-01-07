How to watch Raptors vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Portland @ Toronto

Current Records: Portland 15-22; Toronto 24-12

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena after a few days off. The Raptors will be hoping to build upon the 114-106 win they picked up against Portland the last time they played in last November.

The Raptors greeted the new year with a 121-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The Raptors can attribute much of their success to PG Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 11 dimes. VanVleet's performance made up for a slower game against the Miami Heat last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Portland and Miami on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Trail Blazers falling 122-111. A silver lining for the Trail Blazers was the play of PG Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 12 assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (15-7), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Toronto's win lifted them to 24-12 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 15-22. We'll see if Toronto can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.99

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last nine games against Portland.