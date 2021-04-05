Who's Playing

Washington @ Toronto

Current Records: Washington 17-31; Toronto 19-30

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are 5-19 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. The Wizards will head out on the road to face off against Toronto at 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena. The Raptors should still be feeling good after a win, while Washington will be looking to regain their footing.

Washington has to be hurting after a devastating 109-87 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday. A silver lining for Washington was the play of point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 rebounds in addition to five assists. That makes it six consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Toronto this past Friday. They claimed a resounding 130-77 victory over the Golden State Warriors at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 62-42. Power forward Pascal Siakam continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 36 points and five assists along with seven boards.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Washington's loss took them down to 17-31 while Toronto's victory pulled them up to 19-30. Allowing an average of 119.06 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a 5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 19 out of their last 24 games against Washington.