Who's Playing
Washington @ Toronto
Current Records: Washington 17-31; Toronto 19-30
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are 5-19 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. The Wizards will head out on the road to face off against Toronto at 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena. The Raptors should still be feeling good after a win, while Washington will be looking to regain their footing.
Washington has to be hurting after a devastating 109-87 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday. A silver lining for Washington was the play of point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 rebounds in addition to five assists. That makes it six consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Toronto this past Friday. They claimed a resounding 130-77 victory over the Golden State Warriors at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 62-42. Power forward Pascal Siakam continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 36 points and five assists along with seven boards.
The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Washington's loss took them down to 17-31 while Toronto's victory pulled them up to 19-30. Allowing an average of 119.06 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a 5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Toronto have won 19 out of their last 24 games against Washington.
- Feb 10, 2021 - Toronto 137 vs. Washington 115
- Jan 17, 2020 - Toronto 140 vs. Washington 111
- Dec 20, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Washington 118
- Feb 13, 2019 - Toronto 129 vs. Washington 120
- Jan 13, 2019 - Toronto 140 vs. Washington 138
- Nov 23, 2018 - Toronto 125 vs. Washington 107
- Oct 20, 2018 - Toronto 117 vs. Washington 113
- Apr 27, 2018 - Toronto 102 vs. Washington 92
- Apr 25, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Washington 98
- Apr 22, 2018 - Washington 106 vs. Toronto 98
- Apr 20, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Toronto 103
- Apr 17, 2018 - Toronto 130 vs. Washington 119
- Apr 14, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Washington 106
- Mar 02, 2018 - Toronto 102 vs. Washington 95
- Feb 01, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Toronto 119
- Nov 19, 2017 - Toronto 100 vs. Washington 91
- Nov 05, 2017 - Washington 107 vs. Toronto 96
- Mar 03, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Washington 106
- Mar 01, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. Toronto 96
- Nov 02, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Washington 103
- Jan 26, 2016 - Toronto 106 vs. Washington 89
- Jan 08, 2016 - Toronto 97 vs. Washington 88
- Dec 30, 2015 - Toronto 94 vs. Washington 91
- Nov 28, 2015 - Toronto 84 vs. Washington 82