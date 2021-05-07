Through 1 Quarter

Who's Playing

Washington @ Toronto

Current Records: Washington 30-36; Toronto 27-39

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are 5-20 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Washington might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET May 6 at Amalie Arena. The Raptors will need to watch out since the Wizards have now posted big point totals in their last four contests.

Washington was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 135-134 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The contest was a 71-71 toss-up at halftime, but Washington was outplayed the rest of the way. The losing side was boosted by point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 29 points, 17 assists, and 12 rebounds. Westbrook now has 33 triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 105-100 to the Los Angeles Clippers. A silver lining for the Raptors was the play of shooting guard Fred VanVleet, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wizards are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Allowing an average of 118.32 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Raptors as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Toronto have won 20 out of their last 25 games against Washington.

Injury Report for Toronto

Kyle Lowry: Out (Rest)

Aron Baynes: Out (Foot)

Yuta Watanabe: Out (Ankle)

OG Anunoby: Out (Calf)

Paul Watson Jr.: Out (Knee)

Chris Boucher: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Washington