Who's Playing
Chicago @ Houston
Current Records: Chicago 30-36; Houston 15-51
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. Chicago will be strutting in after a win while Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Bulls' contest against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Chicago turned on the heat in the second half with 66 points. Chicago was the clear victor by a 117-96 margin over Denver. It was another big night for Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 29 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Rockets fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-125. Point guard Daishen Nix wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Nix finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Chicago, who are 33-33 against the spread.
Houston's loss took them down to 15-51 while Chicago's victory pulled them up to 30-36. Allowing an average of 118.45 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Chicago.
- Dec 26, 2022 - Houston 133 vs. Chicago 118
- Dec 20, 2021 - Chicago 133 vs. Houston 118
- Nov 24, 2021 - Houston 118 vs. Chicago 113
- Feb 22, 2021 - Chicago 120 vs. Houston 100
- Jan 18, 2021 - Chicago 125 vs. Houston 120
- Nov 09, 2019 - Houston 117 vs. Chicago 94
- Dec 01, 2018 - Houston 121 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 03, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Chicago 88
- Mar 27, 2018 - Houston 118 vs. Chicago 86
- Jan 08, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Chicago 107
- Mar 10, 2017 - Houston 115 vs. Chicago 94
- Feb 03, 2017 - Houston 121 vs. Chicago 117
- Mar 31, 2016 - Chicago 103 vs. Houston 100
- Mar 05, 2016 - Chicago 108 vs. Houston 100