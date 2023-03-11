Who's Playing

Chicago @ Houston

Current Records: Chicago 30-36; Houston 15-51

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. Chicago will be strutting in after a win while Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Bulls' contest against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Chicago turned on the heat in the second half with 66 points. Chicago was the clear victor by a 117-96 margin over Denver. It was another big night for Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 29 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rockets fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-125. Point guard Daishen Nix wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Nix finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Chicago, who are 33-33 against the spread.

Houston's loss took them down to 15-51 while Chicago's victory pulled them up to 30-36. Allowing an average of 118.45 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Chicago.