Who's Playing

Chicago @ Houston

Current Records: Chicago 13-16; Houston 11-17

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.28 points per game before their contest Monday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. If the matchup is anything like Chicago's 125-120 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Bulls beat the Sacramento Kings 122-114 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 38 points. LaVine's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 118-113 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Houston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center DeMarcus Cousins, who had 19 points along with eight boards, and small forward Jae'Sean Tate, who had 19 points in addition to six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5-1 against the spread when favored.

Chicago's win lifted them to 13-16 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 11-17. We'll see if the Bulls can repeat their recent success or if the Rockets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rockets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last ten games against Chicago.