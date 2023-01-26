Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Houston

Current Records: Cleveland 29-20; Houston 11-37

What to Know

This Thursday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.23 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Toyota Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Rockets' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.

Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 108-103 to the Washington Wizards. Houston was up 58-43 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Power forward Jabari Smith wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Smith played for 29 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Cleveland had to settle for a 105-103 defeat against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, eight dimes and eight rebounds.

The losses put the Rockets at 11-37 and the Cavaliers at 29-20. Houston is 9-27 after losses this season, Cleveland 12-7.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 8-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last 13 games against Cleveland.