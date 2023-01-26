Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Houston
Current Records: Cleveland 29-20; Houston 11-37
What to Know
This Thursday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.23 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Toyota Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Rockets' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 108-103 to the Washington Wizards. Houston was up 58-43 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Power forward Jabari Smith wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Smith played for 29 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Cleveland had to settle for a 105-103 defeat against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, eight dimes and eight rebounds.
The losses put the Rockets at 11-37 and the Cavaliers at 29-20. Houston is 9-27 after losses this season, Cleveland 12-7.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 8-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won seven out of their last 13 games against Cleveland.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Houston 115 vs. Cleveland 104
- Dec 15, 2021 - Cleveland 124 vs. Houston 89
- Mar 01, 2021 - Cleveland 101 vs. Houston 90
- Feb 24, 2021 - Cleveland 112 vs. Houston 96
- Dec 11, 2019 - Houston 116 vs. Cleveland 110
- Jan 11, 2019 - Houston 141 vs. Cleveland 113
- Nov 24, 2018 - Cleveland 117 vs. Houston 108
- Feb 03, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Cleveland 88
- Nov 09, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 12, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 01, 2016 - Cleveland 128 vs. Houston 120
- Mar 29, 2016 - Houston 106 vs. Cleveland 100
- Jan 15, 2016 - Cleveland 91 vs. Houston 77