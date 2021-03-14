Who's Playing

Boston @ Houston

Current Records: Boston 19-18; Houston 11-25

What to Know

The Boston Celtics haven't won a game against the Houston Rockets since Dec. 28 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Boston will take on Houston at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. The Celtics won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 11-point advantage in the spread.

The matchup between Boston and the Brooklyn Nets this past Thursday was not particularly close, with Boston falling 121-109. A silver lining for Boston was the play of small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 31 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Rockets lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 114-99 margin. Small forward Jae'Sean Tate wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Tate finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

This next contest looks promising for the Celtics, who are favored by a full 11 points. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Boston's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Celtics are a big 11-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last ten games against Boston.