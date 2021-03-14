Who's Playing
Boston @ Houston
Current Records: Boston 19-18; Houston 11-25
What to Know
The Boston Celtics haven't won a game against the Houston Rockets since Dec. 28 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Boston will take on Houston at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. The Celtics won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 11-point advantage in the spread.
The matchup between Boston and the Brooklyn Nets this past Thursday was not particularly close, with Boston falling 121-109. A silver lining for Boston was the play of small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 31 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, the Rockets lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 114-99 margin. Small forward Jae'Sean Tate wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Tate finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
This next contest looks promising for the Celtics, who are favored by a full 11 points. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Boston's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a big 11-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won seven out of their last ten games against Boston.
- Feb 29, 2020 - Houston 111 vs. Boston 110
- Feb 11, 2020 - Houston 116 vs. Boston 105
- Mar 03, 2019 - Houston 115 vs. Boston 104
- Dec 27, 2018 - Houston 127 vs. Boston 113
- Mar 03, 2018 - Houston 123 vs. Boston 120
- Dec 28, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Houston 98
- Jan 25, 2017 - Boston 120 vs. Houston 109
- Dec 05, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Boston 106
- Mar 11, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Boston 98
- Nov 16, 2015 - Boston 111 vs. Houston 95