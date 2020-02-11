How to watch Rockets vs. Celtics: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Boston @ Houston
Current Records: Boston 37-15; Houston 33-20
What to Know
The Boston Celtics haven't won a matchup against the Houston Rockets since Dec. 28 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Boston is on the road again on Tuesday and plays against Houston at 9:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Celtics are coming into the game hot, having won seven in a row.
Boston escaped with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Point guard Kemba Walker (27 points) and power forward Jayson Tatum (26 points) were the top scorers for Boston.
Speaking of close games: Houston lost 114-113 to the Utah Jazz on Sunday on a last-minute 33-foot three from Utah's small forward Bojan Bogdanovic as the clock expired. Houston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard James Harden, who dropped a triple-double on 28 points, ten assists, and ten rebounds, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 39 points along with six boards. The Beard now has three triple-doubles this season.
Boston is now 37-15 while Houston sits at 33-20. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston ranks second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 105.5 on average. But Houston comes into the contest boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.2. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won five out of their last eight games against Boston.
- Mar 03, 2019 - Houston 115 vs. Boston 104
- Dec 27, 2018 - Houston 127 vs. Boston 113
- Mar 03, 2018 - Houston 123 vs. Boston 120
- Dec 28, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Houston 98
- Jan 25, 2017 - Boston 120 vs. Houston 109
- Dec 05, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Boston 106
- Mar 11, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Boston 98
- Nov 16, 2015 - Boston 111 vs. Houston 95
