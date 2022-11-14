Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Houston

Current Records: Los Angeles 7-6; Houston 2-11

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Toyota Center. Houston hasn't won a matchup against Los Angeles since May 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The game between the Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 119-106 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Houston was the play of shooting guard Jalen Green, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles lost to the Brooklyn Nets at home by a decisive 110-95 margin. Small forward Paul George (17 points), shooting guard Norman Powell (16 points), and center Ivica Zubac (16 points) were the top scorers for the Clippers.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Rockets, who are 5-6-2 against the spread.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 117.85 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.49

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Houston.