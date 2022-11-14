Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Houston
Current Records: Los Angeles 7-6; Houston 2-11
What to Know
The Houston Rockets will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Toyota Center. Houston hasn't won a matchup against Los Angeles since May 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The game between the Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 119-106 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Houston was the play of shooting guard Jalen Green, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles lost to the Brooklyn Nets at home by a decisive 110-95 margin. Small forward Paul George (17 points), shooting guard Norman Powell (16 points), and center Ivica Zubac (16 points) were the top scorers for the Clippers.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Rockets, who are 5-6-2 against the spread.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 117.85 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.49
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Houston.
- Nov 02, 2022 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Houston 101
- Oct 31, 2022 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Houston 93
- Mar 01, 2022 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 100
- Feb 27, 2022 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Houston 98
- Feb 17, 2022 - Los Angeles 142 vs. Houston 111
- May 14, 2021 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Apr 23, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Houston 104
- Apr 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 19, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 119
- Nov 13, 2019 - Houston 102 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Oct 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Houston 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 15, 2018 - Houston 101 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 102
- Dec 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Houston 118
- Apr 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Houston 96
- Mar 01, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 30, 2016 - Houston 140 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Mar 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Houston 132
- Dec 19, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Los Angeles 105