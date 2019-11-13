How to watch Rockets vs. Clippers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. L.A. Clippers (away)
Current Records: Houston 7-3; L.A. Clippers 7-3
What to Know
The Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (both 7-7), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Allowing an average of 118.4 points per game, Houston has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.
Houston didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, but they still walked away with a 122-116 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Rockets was SG James Harden, who had 39 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, the L.A. Clippers were able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, winning 98-88.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 7-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston comes into the contest boasting the most points per game in the league at 120.3. The L.A. Clippers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank fourth in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.3 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.86
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Clippers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
Series History
Houston and L.A. Clippers both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Apr 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. L.A. Clippers 103
- Oct 26, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 133 vs. Houston 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 115 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 15, 2018 - Houston 101 vs. L.A. Clippers 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. L.A. Clippers 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 113 vs. Houston 102
- Dec 22, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 128 vs. Houston 118
- Apr 10, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 125 vs. Houston 96
- Mar 01, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. L.A. Clippers 103
- Dec 30, 2016 - Houston 140 vs. L.A. Clippers 116
- Mar 16, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 122 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 18, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 140 vs. Houston 132
- Dec 19, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. L.A. Clippers 97
- Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. L.A. Clippers 105
