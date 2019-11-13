How to watch Rockets vs. Clippers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. L.A. Clippers (away)

Current Records: Houston 7-3; L.A. Clippers 7-3

What to Know

The Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (both 7-7), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Allowing an average of 118.4 points per game, Houston has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

Houston didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, but they still walked away with a 122-116 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Rockets was SG James Harden, who had 39 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Clippers were able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, winning 98-88.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 7-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston comes into the contest boasting the most points per game in the league at 120.3. The L.A. Clippers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank fourth in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.3 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.86

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Clippers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Houston and L.A. Clippers both have seven wins in their last 14 games.