Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Houston

Current Records: Atlanta 11-7; Houston 3-14

What to Know

This Friday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116 points per matchup. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. Atlanta should still be feeling good after a win, while the Rockets will be looking to regain their footing.

Houston came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, falling 127-120. Point guard Kevin Porter put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds.

As for Atlanta, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Atlanta beat Sacramento 115-106. It was another big night for the Hawks' point guard Trae Young, who had 35 points and seven assists.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Houston, who are 7-8-2 against the spread.

Houston came up short against Atlanta in the teams' previous meeting in October, falling 117-107. Can Houston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Hawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Atlanta have won five out of their last 15 games against Houston.