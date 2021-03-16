Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Houston

Current Records: Atlanta 19-20; Houston 11-26

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Atlanta Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Toyota Center. Atlanta has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Houston and is hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 2 of 2017.

The Hawks strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 100-82. Atlanta's power forward Nathan Knight looked sharp as he had 16 points along with nine boards. Knight's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday. Knight's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Houston was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 134-107 punch to the gut against the Boston Celtics. Houston was down 104-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who had 21 points.

The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 19-20 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 11-26. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if the Rockets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last ten games against Atlanta.