How to watch Rockets vs. Hawks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Houston 12-6; Atlanta 4-15

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.05 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Houston Rockets' court at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. Atlanta staggers in eager to bring about an end to their nine-game losing streak.

The Hawks fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 105-104. PG Trae Young did his best for Atlanta, finishing with 49 points (a whopping 47% of their total) and six assists.

As for Houston, Houston can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, winning 117-108. Houston can attribute much of their success to SG James Harden, who shot 7-for-17 from downtown and finished with 34 points, five dimes and six boards. Harden's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Houston's victory lifted them to 12-6 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 4-15. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets enter the matchup with 118.2 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. Less enviably, the Hawks are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.1 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.49

Odds

The Rockets are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 236

Series History

Houston and Atlanta both have four wins in their last eight games.